32 National Associations Get Greenlight to Resume Activities

FOLLOWING the approval of 32 national sport associations from a total of 60 to resume their activities, the Sports Commission say they will continue to assess the situation on the ground and remain guided by the health officials.

Speaking during the meet-the-media indaba on Monday, the Sports Commission board member responsible for development, Colleen de Jong, said so far 32 associations have been approved to resume their activities under the Covid-19 regulations.

“There are 32 national associations that have been approved to date and basically it comes from the low risk and medium risk categories, which were defined right at the beginning of Covid-19,” she said.

Some of the associations that have been approved are Zimbabwe Motorsport Federation, National Anglers Union of Zimbabwe, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, Polo Association of Zimbabwe, Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Aquatic Union, Cycling Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Cricket and Zimbabwe Football Association.

“Not everyone has been approved to return to sport, some haven’t,” said de Jong.

However, the former Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive warned that if cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, associations that had resumed games might be forced to go on lockdown again.

Zimbabwe have recorded a total of 10 718 Covid-19 cases with 8 880 recoveries while 291 people have succumbed to the virus.

“We have a spike even those that have already been approved we might have to think about it again, but we will be guided by the Ministry of Health and essentially our role is just to make recommendations based on the situation in front of us and the guidelines that will be passed by the Government,” said de Jong.

Although a substantial number of associations have been cleared to return after they applied to be considered for resumption, quite a number have not started their sporting activities.

Approved associations

Zimbabwe Motorsport Federation, National Anglers Union of Zimbabwe, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, Polo Association of Zimbabwe, Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe, Cycling Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Cricket, Zimbabwe Football Association, Motorsport Zimbabwe, National Anglers Union of Zimbabwe, Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Aquatic Union, Cycling Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation, Zimbabwe Bass Federation, Bowls Zimbabwe, Triathlon Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union, Zimbabwe Golf Association, Tennis Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Archery Association, Rowing Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Shooting Sport Federation, Zimbabwe Rugby Union, Zimbabwe Netball Association, Badminton Association of Zimbabwe, National Federation of Zimbabwe Body Building and Fitness, Hockey Association of Zimbabwe, Handball Association of Zimbabwe, Gymnastics Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Draughts Federation, Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe, National Darts Association of Zimbabwe.