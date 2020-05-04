$50 Bribe Lands Cop in Soup

A police officer who was enforcing lockdown regulations along Masvingo-Mashava Road recently, is in trouble after he allegedly demanded $50 bribe to allow passage to a motorist who was taking his sick mother to hospital.

Tatenda Mtigwa (29) reportedly received the bribe in $5 denominations to facilitate passage for Rangarirai Chikozho who did not have a letter authorising him to drive into Masvingo city centre.

The policeman was arrested after he was seen receiving the money by military and police officers that were passing through.

Mtigwa has since appeared before Masvingo magistrate Mr Mbonisi Ndlovu facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was remanded to May 26 for trial on $100 bail.

Appearing for the State, the prosecutor, Mr Edmund Mapope, alleged that on April 21 this year, Mtigwa was part of law enforcement agents comprising the military police and ZRP manning a roadblock near SIMBI Plant, just outside Masvingo city centre.

Chikozho, who was driving an unregistered Nissan Caravan, was stopped by Mtigwa, but failed to produce an exemption letter.

He was allegedly ordered by Mtigwa to turn back and he complied while pleading to be allowed to drive through with his sick mother.

Mtigwa reportedly demanded $50 and Chikozho gave him the money.

While receiving the money, two police superintendents and an army officer who were driving through the roadblock noticed it and stopped.

This allegedly prompted Mtigwa, who was standing by the roadside to quickly open the passenger door to Chikozho’s vehicle and throw all the notes inside.

One of the senior officers opened the door and recovered all the money.