Air Zimbabwe Resumes Domestic and Regional Flights

1 min ago News

Air Zimbabwe has announced its resumption of both domestic and regional flights starting 23 September and 3 October, respectively.

Due to restricted movements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the air transporter ceased its operations as per government order in March this year.

However, on Wednesday, the company released a statement announcing the resumption of flights.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to announce the resumption of domestic and regional flights operations with effect from 23 September and 3 October respectively.

“The domestic flight schedule features HRE/BUQ/HRE morning schedule and HRE/VFA/BUQ/HRE evening schedule every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“The regional schedule HRE/DAR/HRE schedule shall initially operate every Tuesday and Saturday with an additional frequency expected towards the end of the year,” read the statement.

Clients have been encouraged to follow Covid-19 prevention protocols when they visit sales offices.

The national air carrier will also publish guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation (WHO) International Air Transport Association IATA.

Source :

Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Resumes Domestic and Regional Flights

Check Also

ED Mocks Opposition Over ANC Visit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday told opposition members to forget meeting special envoys sent by other …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, Zimbabwe Today is not responsible for the content of external sites. All Rights Reserved

This function has been disabled for Zimbabwe Today.