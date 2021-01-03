Alert – Newzimbabwe.com Journalist Costa Nkomo Missing

COSTA Nkomo, a journalist with NewZimbabwe.com and anchor on NewZim TV’s programme has been missing since last Friday morning.

Nkomo was last seen in Harare Friday morning leaving home, a day after he had arrived from his rural home where he had travelled for the Christmas holiday.

Social media platform WhatsApp shows he was last active that Friday at 9.22 am. Since then efforts by the family to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana, journalists, family, friends and politicians from across the political divide have united to spread the news on Costa’s whereabouts.

Anyone with details is kindly asked to contact: Evangelist Mugara on +263 772 747 955, Leo – +263 777 945 142, Mai Sibanda +263 772 697 846.

