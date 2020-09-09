ANC Group Unlikely to Meet Anyone but Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe

A senior ANC delegation arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday night to meet the ruling Zanu-PF — but with still no clarity on whether they would also meet the opposition and others.

On arrival at Harare airport in the presidential jet Inkwazi, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who is heading the delegation, told local journalists they had come to Zimbabwe to meet Zanu-PF.

But Magashule added that many others also wanted to meet them. The delegation would discuss this, he said. Other sources said they would only know if they would meet any others after meeting the Zanu-PF politburo on Wednesday. That made it sound as if they would have to get approval from Zanu-PF. The Zimbabwe ruling party evidently doesn’t want them to meet anyone else. It said in a statement:

“Following inquiries from various quarters and our friends from the media in particular on the purpose of this meeting, Zanu-PF wishes to make it categorically clear that this is a meeting between Zanu-PF and the ANC delegation only.”

Officials in the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) headed by Nelson Chamisa, told Daily Maverick that no meeting had yet been scheduled with the ANC delegation. It…