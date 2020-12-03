Authorities Quarantine Goromonzi, Waddilove

Goromonzi and Waddilove high schools are now closed communities, with no one allowed in or out after a combined 52 Covid-19 cases were recorded according to the Provincial Medical Director’s office for Mashonaland East.

Twenty-four cases were recorded at Waddilove High School on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive tests recorded at the school since the opening of schools to 40.

Twelve positive tests were reported at Goromonzi High School on Sunday after 37 samples were collected.

“The Health and Child Care Ministry is working with Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to see if all non-examination classes can be sent back home under strict monitoring to decongest the schools,” said the provincial medical director’s office.

“A total of 56 students have so far been infected in Mashonaland East since the opening of schools.”

Last month, Wise Owl Private School in Marondera closed temporarily after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19, but the school reopened after contact tracing was done and results came out negative.