Bhasera Excited With New Role

MIGHTY Warriors team manager, Tafadzwa Bhasera, is excited after getting her new role to manage a national football team.

The 36-year-old, who is also the Harare City Football Club chief executive, takes over from Charity Munemo, who served in that capacity for 14 years.

Bhasera will begin her tenure at the COSAFA championships.

The tournament will run from November 3 to November 18 in Port Elizabeth.

The Mighty Warriors, and the Under-17 women’s team, are currently in camp after they went through testing procedures.

The senior team are in camp at Padhari Lodge while the junior team are staying at the ZIFA Village.

Both teams are training at the Mount Hampden facility.

“Women power is never let anything pull you down, strive to achieve and be a goal-getter,” she said.

Bhasera has been credited with improving the administration of Harare City.

Her club have made huge strides in fulfilling club licensing requirements by restructuring their junior policy.

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, and her Young Mighty Warriors counterpart, Annie Konje, have released their squads for the regional tournament.

Sibanda has named the bulk of Under-20 players who featured in the World Cup qualifiers.

Only five regular Mighty Warriors players have been included in the youthful squad.

Black Rhinos Queens midfielders, Emmaculate Msipa and Mavis Chirandu, Harare City midfielder Danai Bhobho, Blue Swallows Queens defender, Sheila Makoto, and Herentals Queens goalkeeper, Lindiwe Magwede, are the senior players who have been retained.

Yesterday, ZIFA were busy trying to secure passports for the new players who do not have the travel documents.

The Mighty Warriors are in Group C, together with Botswana and East African guests Tanzania.

Mighty Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens), Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens), Melisa Chinwadzimba (COSA).

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens), Talent Chimbwanda (Herentals Queens), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows Queens), Tabeth Muthinhiri (Herentals Queens). Moleen Murandu (Auckland), Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Sharon Teterai (Black Rhinos).

Midfielders: Talent Bizeki (Maningi), Emma Msipa (Black Rhinos), Ennety Chemhere (Hearts of Oak), Danai Bhobho (Harare City), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos), Alice Moyo (Faith Drive), Ullet Phiri (Ngezi Scorpions), Shamiso Mutasa (Herentals), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows).

Strikers: Privilege Mupeti (Black Rhinos), Christabel Katowa (Black Rhinos), Dinah Rose Banda (Quen Lazikeyi Academy), Rachael Mutseneki (Harare City), Shyline Dambamuromo (Faith Drive), Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive).

Under-17 national women’s team

Goalkeepers: Tariro Chirume, Sikhethiwe Sibanda (Faith Drive), Timmly Kavhura(COSA), Thandiwe Msipa (Mpopoma), Sasha Matshona (Chinhoyi City).

Defenders: Plaxedes Matanda, Melinda Mapasure (Faith Drive), Sarah Manduna (Harare City), Rudo Machadu (Maningi), Nokukhanya Ndlovu (Barrow Jets), Lauryn Maphosa (Street Set).

Midfielders: Priscilla Mankosi, Elice Moyo, Thando Sibanda (Mpopoma), Bethel London, Tinotenda Taurai, Margaret Kanjekete, Natalie Chigodira (Faith Drive), Courtney Tsamba (AYSA), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Nelly Pindura (Maningi), Praynence Zhuwanda (Cyclone Stars).

Strikers: Tabeth Mafunga, Brenda Ndarowa, Melody Chikore (Faith Drive), Ntandoyenkosi Moyo (Barrow Jets), Morelife Nyagumbo.