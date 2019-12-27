Boeing CEO shakeup

The surprise announcement that Boeing ousted its embattled CEO invigorated Wall Street, while trading was muted on European and Asian stock markets as many investors were already away for Christmas.

Shares of Boeing climbed around 3 percent after the aviation giant announced it was ousting Dennis Muilenburg as chief executive, replacing him with David Calhoun as the grounding of the 737 MAX drags on after two deadly crashes.

Gains by Boeing helped the Dow to score its third straight record, lifting the blue-chip index by 0,3 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also ended at records.

Meanwhile, more positive news on the US-China trade front also boosted sentiment, as Beijing said it will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month. With very little by way of market-moving events on the horizon, analysts are expecting a quiet week. — Fin24.com.