BREAKING:British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care a day after being hospitalized due to coronavirus

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Boris Johnson the U.K. Foreign Secretary arrives at 10 Downing Street as the Cabinet meet to discuss post-Brexit customs plans on May 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Back/Getty Images)

By Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

