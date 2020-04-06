LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Boris Johnson the U.K. Foreign Secretary arrives at 10 Downing Street as the Cabinet meet to discuss post-Brexit customs plans on May 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Back/Getty Images)
BREAKING:British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care a day after being hospitalized due to coronavirus
1 min ago
News
By Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.
Check Also
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had …