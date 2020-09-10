Businessman Accused of Neglecting Minor Child

A Harare businessman appeared before the Harare Civil Court after his estranged wife applied for $11 900 for the upkeep of their minor child.

Kudzanai Gombera, who owns bottles stores in Harare, was yesterday accused by his ex-wife Precious Masiyiwa of neglecting his minor child.

Masiyiwa told magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti that Gombera lives a lavish lifestyle, but was failing to provide for his minor child.

“I am claiming $11 900 for the welfare of our minor child. Gombera is self-employed as a businessman and gets about $30 000 every month. He owns bottle stores and sometimes charges in US dollars.

“He is now married to another woman and has four more children. I am a vendor selling second-hand clothes and earn around US$20 to US$30 per month,” she said.

Gombera offered $2 000 before telling the court that he is taking care of his four other children.

He told the court that he gets close to $15 000 from his bottle stores and part of the money goes toward his employees’ salaries and rentals.

“I can only give her $2 000. It is true that I have bottle stores, but part of the money goes towards rentals and salaries. I also have four more children whom I am taking care of so I can only give her $2 000,” Gombera said.

Masiyiwa disputed Gombera’s earnings and Mrs Miti ordered Gombera to bring the bottle stores EcoCash merchant statement for the past three months as proof of his earnings.

She, however, ordered Gombera to pay $2 000 in the interim.