Chamisa Imposes Allies in Kuwadzana Primary Elections

MDC — Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, has yet again elbowed his partners in the troubled political outfit by imposing his allies in the party’s primary elections in Kuwadzana.

Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies have resulted in a member aligned to Professor Welshman Ncube pulling out of the Kuwadzana parliamentary election race.

In a statement, Mr Kurauone Chihwayi, a member of the Prof Ncube faction said he felt nauseated by the undemocratic practices in the MDC Alliance led by Mr Chamisa.

“This decision was reached after thorough consultations with relevant individuals and members of the then MDC in Kuwadzana in particular, and Harare in general. I am strongly disturbed by the violation of a valid MDC Alliance agreement that expires in 2023, which gave the seat to the MDC led by Prof Welshman Ncube. As such, I expected MDC to elect or choose one of its own to finish the term of office left by the late Hon Miriam Mushayi.

“I did not see the rationale of participating in a primary election with members of the MDC-T in the MDC Alliance. I am a full member of the MDC Alliance by virtue of being a member of the MDC.

“For purposes of fair play and respect of political partners in the MDC Alliance, it is my view that MDC-T in the MDC Alliance should unconditionally withdraw from the contest for the vacant Kuwadzana seat and leave it to the MDC, which was led by Professor Welshman Ncube,” Mr Chihwayi said.

Despite feigning democracy, Mr Chamisa has always exposed his dictatorial and violent tendencies exemplified by the manner in which he violently grabbed power after the death of founding leader, the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Currently, the political outfit is embroiled in a tussle for occupation of the party’s purported headquarters, Harvest House in Harare, where youths aligned to Mr Chamisa have allegedly laid siege- blocking other members belonging to the faction led by acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe.