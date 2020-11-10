Chidzivo Hopes for Quick Recovery

LONG-DISTANCE athlete, Fortunate Chidzivo, says she has had to change her training plans due to a hip injury.

Chidzivo was targeting to have her first attempt to qualify for the Olympics, in the last week of January next year.

She recently moved back to her usual training base in South Africa to be close to her coach Chris Bruwer as she intensifies her preparations.

But for now, she has had to put training on hold, on the advice of her physiotherapist.

“We intended to run the marathon last week of January, unfortunately, we can’t do it anymore as we are running out of time since the physiotherapist decided we can’t start training immediately because of the muscle damage I have.

“So, we are still fixing the muscle damage. Once we are done fixing the muscle damage, then we get back to training and will then see how much time we have to prepare for a marathon between February and March.

“My head coach and my physiotherapist, my fitness trainer and most of my team are based in Cape Town, so that’s where I have to be where I have a big team behind the training camp,” said Chidzivo.

The camp is for three months.

Chidzivo was Zimbabwe’s sole representative at the World Half Marathon Championships in Poland last month and had been in the country for some time prior to that race.

While she was here, Chidzivo worked with Cephas Pasipamire, who has also challenged her to qualify for the Games.

Chidzivo, whose main events have been 5 000m, 10 000m and 21kms, as part of laying a foundation towards her goal of qualifying for the marathon at the Olympics, says it has been a key element in her preparations.

“Running from 5 000m to 21km helped a lot with my speed and, then, speed endurance, which I was lacking, to get a good time for a marathon.

“I think we have done enough, it might not be good enough but we believe we have done enough to try for a marathon again, so it helped a lot,” Chidzivo said.

For women, the qualifying time is 2hours 29minutes 30seconds.

Meanwhile, the international Level Two middle distance course, which had been scheduled for this month, has been moved to January with the actual dates to be announced in due course.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, confirmed the postponement.

“The international Level Two middle distance course scheduled for November 9 to 17 has been postponed to January 2021 due to the unavailability of the international lecturer, who is committed the whole of November and December.

“We had requested to change the dates to end of December because most of our coaches, who are teachers, will be too busy to be released because of shortened school calendar.

“But, the lecturer could not accommodate us this side of the year as he is fully booked,” said Tagara.