Chinhoi, Wakhu Share Day One Safari Tour Lead as Indiza Stumbles

Nairobi — Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and Kenya’s David Wakhu got off to a flying start as the 4th leg of the 2020/21 Safari Tour Golf Series teed off at the Par 72 Sigona Golf Club.

Chinhoi shared the Day One lead with Wakhu when both fired scintillating rounds of 3 under par 69.

The lead gives them a one stroke advantage over the Kenyan duo of Great Rift’s Justas Madoya and Edwin Inana Asuza.

Chinhoi appears to have mastered Kenyan courses with some impressible low scores since the Road To Magical Kenya Open 2021 started in Limuru Country Club earlier in the month. The Zim showed no signs of relenting on his aggressive play.

Wakhu oozed confidence from his first tee shot and this is what he had to say on returning to the clubhouse:

“I began with a par hole and picked a birdie on hole 2. This was a good start given the bad run at Vet Lab last week. I bogeyed hole 3 then parred from hole 4 to hole 8. I picked my second birdie in the 9th. Back nine was great. I parred the 10th, 11th and 12th.”

“With my swing and shot game improving by each hole I birdied the 13th and 14th then parred the15th and birdied from 16th to 18th hole. I’m chuffed with my performance and will be playing to maintain the tempo as the event wears on.”

It was a bad day at the office for leading pros Rizwan Charania and Dismas Indiza who had to contend with slow starts.

Indiza who was the victor at Vet Lab last week played 2 over par 74 to settle for T14.

“I struggled quite a bit on my shot game and chips. I will now be compelled to pay a good score to make the cut on round 2,” said Indiza.

Charania was also out of the top 10. After skipping Vet Lab leg, Charania shot 7 over par 79 to finish day one on a disappointing T27.

The best amateur was Adel Balala of Mombasa on 1 under par and a joint 5th to boot. Notable absentee is Greg Snow who skipped Sigona due to personal reasons.

Naomi Wafula played 2 over par 74 to tie with Indiza, Jacob Okello, Andrew Chelogoi of Eldoret and Mathew Omondo of Bet Lab.

Safari Tour – Sigona Golf Club Day One

1 David Wakhu 69 (-3)

1 Robson Chinhoi 69 -(3)

3 Jastas Madoya 70 -2)

3 Edwin Inana Asuza 70 (-2)

5 Adel Balala (AM) 71 -1)

5 Samuel Njoroge 71(-1)