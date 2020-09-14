Chonzi Appointed Acting Town Clerk

Newly elected City of Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume has appointed Dr Prosper Chonzi to act as Town Clerk between now and 30 September.

Chonzi replaces Hosiah Chisango who was arrested last week on allegations of illegal land allocations that have rocked the capital.

Chisango is accused along with the suspended director of housing and community services, Addmore Nhekairo for their implication in the illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July last year. The allocations were done without going through the legal process of changing land use.

Meanwhile, just a week into Mafume’s tenure as Harare mayor, the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has recalled eleven more Harare councilors with immediate effect as the party continues to gag people aligned to rival MDC Alliance.

Last month the MDC-T recalled four councilors including Mayor Herbert Gomba alleging that they had breached party constitution by associating with another party -MDC Alliance.