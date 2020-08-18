Choose Between Pulpit and Politics – War Collaborators Warn Catholic Bishops

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators (Ziliwaco) has warned local Catholic bishops to make a decision on whether they wanted to remain on the pulpit or enter the political arena.

Last Friday, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) issued a pastoral letter in which they rallied behind the #Zimbabwelivematter, and strongly denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration’s use of brute force against innocent citizens.

They also raised alarm over the political and economic crises in the country and urged the government to implement agreed reforms and national.

They suggested government should engage other stakeholders and agree to a political agreement to serve the country.

The ZCBC’s counsel drew a strong response from the government with Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa branding the bishops reckless genocidal, evil-minded.

Ziliwaco Sunday also waded into the attack of the men of the cloth, with its information secretary Felex Machando warning the bishops to stick to church business only and stop meddling in politics as it would tarnish the image of the Catholic Church.

“The Catholic bishops should decide between the pulpit and politics. We would like to advise these bishops, in particular, Archbishop (Robert) Ndlovu to quickly avoid soiling the image of the Catholic Church by playing front to Zimbabwe’s detractors,” Machando said.

Ndlovu is the president of the ZCBC.

“We expect these misguided bishops to be wiser and more informed about our fight against the imperialists and their surrogates. Zimbabweans brook no-nonsense and the earlier, if they confine themselves to the Bible, the better lest they remind us of the Catholic Church history of killing millions.”

Machando said Zimbabwe had so many fake prophets and bishops who had sold their souls to the enemy.

“We know of so many fake prophets and bishops before and after independence who sold their souls to the enemies of our people, and we will respond to any threat of violence from these Catholic bishops,” he said.