Comedian ‘Timmy’ promotes road safety

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Popular comedian, Timothy “Timmy” Tapfumaneyi of the “Timmy naBonzo” fame, recently held an awareness campaign against road accidents.

The awareness campaign was held along Dieppe Avenue, Chiremba Road and at OK Mart traffic intersection in Harare.

Timmy said Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Road (formerly Airport Road), which leads to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, was now a death-trap considering that traffic lights were hardly working, especially at the corner of St Patricks and JMN Nkomo Road.

He said accidents were being caused by the absence of adequate road signs.

“My friends and l decided to do road accidents awareness campaigns because there are a number of fatal accidents occurring on this road,” he said.

“The reason being that there are no speed limits, danger warning signs and traffic lights at the corner of St Patricks and Airport Road have not been working for quite some time.”

“We are encouraging city fathers to put solar lights at that intersection. As we approach roundabouts, there are no danger warning signs; so we are asking the officials to put grids before every roundabout.”

Timmy said many lives had been lost, and the threat was bigger for visitors who will not be familiar with the road.

“I believe solar traffic lights will help since solar energy is the cheapest one can find,” he said.

When asked yesterday by The Herald Arts and Culture if he had received any response from the responsible authorities as yet, Timmy said nothing was forthcoming.

“So far l have not received any response or reaction from anyone,” he said.

“I was thinking of going to (Harare Provincial Affairs) Minister Oliver Chidawu’s office or the City of Harare because l am not sure who is in control of the roads as of now.”

Solar traffic lights are already installed at some road intersections in Zimbabwe However some of them have since been stolen and vandalised.