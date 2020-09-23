Dad (70) Kills Son (12) for Declining Errand to Buy Beer

A Buhera man has been arrested after he fatally assaulted his 12-year-old son with a wooden stick for declining to go and buy him beer at a local bottle store.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident, saying the suspect David Mupango (70) is assisting police with investigations.

The police spokesperson said the now-deceased George Mupango succumbed to injuries sustained all over his body during the abuse.

“On September 16, around 10 am David asked George to go to a local bottle store and buy him some beers.

“George then refused to go to the bottle store and around 11 am, the deceased was eating in the house when his father entered and started assaulting him with a wooden stick.

“George ran outside but his father followed him and continued to assault him until he became unconscious. David tried to do first aid on the child but did not succeed,” said the police spokesperson.

The father then rushed his son to Murambinda Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported to the nearest police station and the boy’s body was conveyed at the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“As police, we are discouraging members of the public to stop emotionally punishing their children,” said Chananda.