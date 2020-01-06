DeMbare join Kawondera race

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Having been criticised for signing novices and players of low profiles, Dynamos have shifted their focus to big names among them Ralph Kawondera who was at Triangle last season as they seek to bolster their squad for the 2020 season.

DeMbare are also negotiating with Black Rhinos for the services of Soccer Star of the Year finalist William Taderera.

The pair flourished at their respective clubs last season which earned them places on the 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

Informed sources yesterday said, apart from Kawondera and Taderera, ZPC Kariba and Warriors defender Ian Nekati is also on Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s wish list.

However, reports suggest that the Dynamos target has also attracted the interest of Zambian side Buildcon who have already raided the Zimbabwean turf after snatching up reigning Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, Ngezi Platinum forward Donald Teguru and Harare City defender Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

The trio were part of the Buildcon side that lost 2-0 to Green Buffaloes at the weekend.

Nevertheless, Dynamos, who have not hidden their desire to secure quality players believe they can win the transfer battle as they seek to strengthen their side.

Although club chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa could not disclose their targets, perhaps for fear of jeorpardising negotiations, he said they would announce the capture of some big names once they completed the deals, but confirmed that they were still very active on the market.

“We are still in negotiations with the players who the coach has indicated he wants. We are still working to conclude the deals and once we complete we will announce,” he said. “We still want to sign more players apart from the four whose deals we have already completed. We have key considerations in the signing of these players: Quality, experience and youth. We want to build a balanced squad with both youth and experience because we want a team that will remain in place for some time,” Mupfurutsa said.

The Dynamos boss said stakeholders were united as they seek to mould a team that can compete for honours next season.

“Like last season, we are united as we build the team, from the board, executive and the technical team. We are working with the coach very closely in acquiring the players; we are working on what he has presented to us,” he said. Some of the deals have been taking long because some players still have running contracts with their clubs.

Already Dynamos have sealed deals with former captain Partson Jaure who was on Manica Diamonds books, Nkosi Mhlanga – a midfielder, who has been playing for Yadah and two Prince Edward High School products Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

The Glamour Boys are also looking to retain goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani whose deal with the club has expired, although the player has been linked with a move to South Africa.

Despite being a subject of interest from Caps United, last season’s top goal scorer Evans Katema is also expected to stay put as the Glamour Boys seek to put together a formidable squad that can challenge for the championships this time around after a largely disappointing campaign last term.