Dynamos Battling to Change Old sWay

By Tadious Manyepo

IT’S a war Dynamos captain Partson Jaure never thought he would win.

His chances to come back were 50-50.

And, he couldn’t bear the feeling.

There is no prize for guessing what his family went through, especially given Dynamos’ poor record of neglecting their own in times of need.

But, the Glamour Boys are no longer the same.

They are a team battling to mend their tattered reputation.

They are now willing to sacrifice even a leg, and an arm, for one of their own to return to football.

Jaure suffered life-threatening injuries when his car was involved in an accident when he was driving home near Prince Edward School in March.

But, Dynamos, who named him captain barely a week before that accident, have stood by him and even managed to lure corporates and individuals to chip in and help.

“Subsequently, Jaure (Patson) had a head operation to mend a depressed scull which was very successful,” said Isaiah Mupfurutsa, the Dynamos executive chairman.

Jaure, is on his way to full recovery and could be fully fit by the time the delayed 2020 Premiership season gets underway.

Another of the experienced players on the Dynamos books, utility man Godknows Murwira, who is on loan from FC Platinum, could also be fully fit in time for the August/September season kickoff.

Murwira, who early this year aggravated a delicate injury he suffered late last season, was set to miss, at least, the first half of the season had the season started in March.

But, the Glamour Boys, again went out of their way and paid for the player’s surgery.

In a statement, Mupfurutsa, one of those working hard to transform Dynamos, paid tribute to eveyone who made it possible for the duo to get assistance.

“The Dynamos Football Club’s board, executive committee, management, technical team, players and legion of fans would like to place on record our deepest appreciation and gratitude for the support rendered towards the hospitalisation, subsequent medical procedures and post hospital care of our players Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira,” read the statement.

“The two players are now recovering from the comfort of their homes and we look forward to their full recovery before the commencement of the local Premier Soccer League season .

“Special mention goes to all those who made it possible that the two sons of the club got the best medical care at the hour of need.

“The club’s executive committee, our anchor sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco Company in Zimbabwe, Premier Soccer League, ZIFA, senior national team players based abroad, Fidelity Life Medical Aid Society, the fans who participated in the crowd funding project and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, through president Desmond Maringwa, and the media houses, made and continue to make the medical care and rehabilitation of the two players a lot easier.

“Our gratitude is also extended to the medical teams who went out of their way to ensure that Partson (Jaure) and Godknows (Murwira) got the best possible care at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Health Point Hospital and Avenues Clinic.”