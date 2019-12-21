ED meets Polad members at his farm

BY MOSES MATENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow meet members of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) at his Kwekwe farm.

The government confirmed the meeting, saying it was centred around production and will include a tour of the farm.

Polad is made up of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, the National Constitutional Assembly led by Lovemore Madhuku and many other small parties.

The meeting comes as MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called for the non-inclusion of Polad in talks between his party and Zanu PF, saying the coming in of the actors will confuse the process as they have their own agendas.

Polad was created by Mnangagwa after the disputed 2018 elections to dialogue with losers in the presidential poll.

Chamisa, however, refused to be part of the process, saying meaningful dialogue should be between his party and Zanu PF and should address the legitimacy issue first.

While the MDC leader has refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate President, Polad members have, however, recognised him and are working with him.

The meeting comes days after the visit by former South African President Thabo Mbeki to initiate dialogue among political actors.

“The President has invited all members of Polad for them to appreciate what he is doing at the farm,” presidential spokesperson George Charamba said yesterday.