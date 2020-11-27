Enduro Race Set for Bulawayo

AFTER having seen their season curtailed by the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, Motorsport Zimbabwe are going to stage what is likely to be their only major event of the year – the three-hour HP/Lubes Castrol Endurance Race Day at Bulawayo Motorsport Park in Bulawayo on December 5.

An enduro race is a type of car racing that takes place mostly on oval tracks.

Enduro takes its name from “Endurance racing” since it consists of hundreds of laps around the oval.

And, this year’s Endurance Race Day will consist of sprint races, bikes and the main race for vehicles on a day which Motorsport Zimbabwe hope will be an exciting one for the local motor racing enthusiasts.

Motorsport events, such as main circuit racing, drag racing and motocross were frozen in March.

Motorsport Zimbabwe gave the Bulawayo Motoring Club the greenlight to host the three-hour Endurance Race Day at Bulawayo Motorsport Park on December 5.

“No mask, no entry. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be reserved to help stop the spreading of the coronavirus at this event,” Motorsport Zimbabwe indicated in their flier for this event.

They also said a limited number of spectators will be allowed to watch this exciting event.

Speaking to The Herald, Temba Mazvimbakupa of Motorsport Zimbabwe, said most of the country’s top motor racing drivers and bikers from Harare and Bulawayo have already confirmed their participation at this one-day event.

“The Bulawayo three-hour Endurance Race is back but under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

“I think this is some exciting news for the Bulawayo-based motor racing enthusiasts who could not watch the sport due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions since March.

“It is also some good news for the drivers and bikers whose cars and bikes were gathering some cobwebs in their garages as they were not allowed to go out there to test their machines due to these restrictions.

“But, after some consultations between the race organisers and some key stakeholders, the Bulawayo Motoring Club was given the thumbs-up to stage the race and I can safely say that most of the country’s top bikers and motor racing drivers just can’t wait to take part in this event.

“I think the Bulawayo Motoring Club have put everything in place and are ready to stage another exciting event as they’ve always done in the past.

“We just hope that both the competitors and spectators will follow the guidelines that have been put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Mazvimbakupa, who is now based in Zvishavane.