Fastjet Clears Air On Klosad Allegations

Commercial airline Fastjet has refuted claims that it is working in connivance with Klosad to reject COVID-19 PCR tests results from other registered laboratories.

This stems from allegations made by the Sunday Mail that the airline had reached a deal with Klosad to accept PCR certificates issued by the laboratory only and reject results from other registered laboratories in an effort to dupe travellers.

Klosad, which is owned by former Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, is reported to have shut down operations to allow for investigations into allegations that It is issuing fake certificates to travellers.

However, Fastjet denied the claims citing that they accept all results and certificates from the Ministry of Health approved laboratories.

“Fastjet Zimbabwe would like to set the record straight and highlight that the airline accepts COVID-19 PCR Test results from any laboratory that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Child Care across Zimbabwe.

“The acceptance of PCR test certificates is done in conjunction with the personnel from the Port Health Authority stationed at the airports. The airline does not have, nor has ever had, any form of agreement with Klosad laboratories. Klosad offers customers of various airlines a discount on production of their travel documents. Fastjet is aware that this offer is extended to its customers in Harare only,” said the airline’s spokesperson Ed Berry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers are mandated to have a test 48 or 72 hours prior to their departure and must provide airlines with the COVID-19 free certificate before boarding.

However, in recent weeks there have been several reports that travellers are forging the certificates and some laboratories were issuing fake certificates putting the lives of many at risk.

Berry said Fastjet has adopted international best practices to ensure the safety of its customers.

“From the onset of the pandemic, the safety of our staff and customers is our priority. We have introduced extensive measures and procedures, based on local and global standards, all aimed at ensuring the safety and wellbeing of both our staff and customers, whilst mitigating risks associated with the pandemic.

“We take all requirements and guidelines very seriously, sharing accurate and up to date information with all customers through our website, social media channels and during and post the booking process.

COVID-19 continues to ravage communities in the country with the latest statistics showing that in the last 24 hours, 70 people succumbed to the disease in Zimbabwe bring the total to 1075 deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020.