Firm Fulfils Presidential Donation

A local borehole drilling company, Skylake Borehole Drilling, has drilled two boreholes at the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in fulfilment of the donation it made to President Mnangagwa two weeks ago.

The boreholes are a timely intervention as they come at a time when the City of Harare is struggling to ensure consistent water supplies. Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital is one of the busiest health facilities in Harare, handling Covid-19 cases.

Skylake managing director Mr Tatenda Samukange presented the donation to President Mnangagwa in the presence of his two deputies, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi at State House. Initially, Skylake wanted to sink the boreholes at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, but President Mnangagwa advised that the company would be given direction by the Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Taskforce chaired by VP Mohadi.

Mr Samukange (25), who is ranked as one of the youngest businessmen in the country, told The Herald that the fight against Covid-19 was not for Government alone, but everyone.

“We made this donation before the President two weeks ago and it is part of our corporate social responsibility to the community and effort to fight Covid-19,” he said.

“The fight against this scourge should not be left to Government alone and we felt that as a home grown business we should also play an active role in this fight. “Apart from these boreholes, we have also done the signage at Wilkins Hospital where we wanted to drill the boreholes initially.”