First Lady Invites Women to Prayer, Fasting As Covid Ravages Country

FIRST LADY Auxilia Mnangagwa has called upon all women in and outside the country to observe two days of prayer and fasting as the nation and the entire world battle a highly hostile Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife said the planned three-day rite should see Zimbabweans beseech the Almighty to spare the nation from the unprecedented world calamity.

“May I as the Mother of the Nation call upon all women in Zimbabwe, and all those abroad who may so wish, to join me in fasting and praying to the Lord the Almighty from tomorrow 21 to Saturday 23 January 2021 for our nation to be spared from further calamity and suffering,” the statement read.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a raging Covid-19 menace that continues to claim dozens of lives daily in the wake of galloping infections being witnessed.

Top government officials, business executives, health practitioners and many others have been succumbing to the disease with 52 deaths recorded between Monday and Tuesday from 783 confirmed new cases.

Said the First Lady, “Our country has witnessed a lot of Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks. Death is within our communities, at our doorstep. There is no family that has not suffered the loss of their beloved ones because of the pandemic.

“Every day we hear of names that are succumbing.

“I thus humbly appeal to all women to commit to a three-day period from tomorrow in which we fast and pray calling for divine intervention to save the nation and our people.

“As women, we play a very important role in our society.”

The President’s wife urged women to take the family responsibility of enforcing compliance to Covid-19 prevention methods within households.

“As mothers, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduce the spread of Covid-19 amongst us. We need a plan at the household level for regularly using any means at our disposal to clean and sanitize our homes; to ensure that everyone in the home knows the importance of having a mask and masking up properly; more importantly to organise sharp safe errands for our requirements to get going whilst enforcing the family to stay at home,” she said.

“Let us include the measures against Covid-19 as we play our motherly role of ensuring that every member of the family is responsible for their personal hygiene.

“As we avoid and fight stigmatisation, let’s ensure that all members of the family have knowledge of how to help those that have been infected and are willing to assist those that get sick to cope whilst remaining safe from infection.

“As we pray for relief in our nation, we should observe the measures for safe praying. The best is to fast and pray as individuals in our homes.”