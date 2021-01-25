Former Education Minister Chigwedere Buried

Former Education Minister and Mashonaland East Governor Cde Aeneas Chigwedere, who succumbed to Covid-19 on January 22, was buried yesterday at his farm in Marondera.

Soon after his death, President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Mnangagwa, conferred a Liberation Hero Status on the late historian and educationist.

His burial yesterday was conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Cde Chigwedere’s son Casper described his father as a strong man.

“He had a very strong character and he was controversial,” he said. “He had an independent mind, he was not a yes man. You could easily feel his presence when he arrived. He was a great follower of his favourite subject of History.

“We shall guard his legacy. We tried by all means to give him whatever was needed, but unfortunately he died. He left a legacy which shall be used by the whole country and the entire world.”

Mashonaland East Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, who also attended the burial, said Cde Chigwedere was a great politician.

“The late Chigwedere was a father, a historian, a teacher and above all a great politician,” he said.

“While he was in Goromonzi, he contributed much in the liberation struggle because at that place he moulded many liberation war fighters.

“He was one of the headmasters at one of the greatest schools which is a testimony of his good leadership. He participated in the Third Chimurenga, that is why we are laying him to rest as a Provincial Hero.

“He left a legacy which can not be thrown away since the books he wrote will remain forever. At local government level, we have lost a substantive headman and we say rest in peace.”

Cde Chigwedere was born in Wedza on November 25, 1939 and became a teacher in 1965 and later a headmaster before rising to Regional Education Director.

He became Wedza legislator in 1995 and Senator in 2008.

Cde Chigwedere was Education Minister from 2001 to 2008 before he was appointed Mashonaland East governor and resident minister from 2008 to 2013.

He was also known for his historical lessons on ZTV where he chronicled the history of several tribes and families in Zimbabwe.