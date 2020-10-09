Former Minister Goche Arrested Over Stock Theft

2 mins ago News

Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Nicholas Tasunungurwa Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development in the old dispensation.

Source :

Zimbabwe: Former Minister Goche Arrested Over Stock Theft

Check Also

ZRU Prepares for Rugby Resumption

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union(ZRU) has set up a Medical Committee which will draft measures and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, Zimbabwe Today is not responsible for the content of external sites. All Rights Reserved

This function has been disabled for Zimbabwe Today.