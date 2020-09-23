Former Minister Machaya Convicted

FORMER Midlands Minister Jason Machaya was Monday convicted for abuse of office by a Gweru magistrate.

Machaya, with former Midlands provincial physical planner, Chisayinyerwa Chibururu, face charges of criminal abuse of office involving the sale of state land in Gokwe.

The two pleaded not guilty to the offence, but trial magistrate, Charity Maphosa found them guilty and remanded them in custody for sentencing Tuesday.

Machaya, who is represented by lawyer Alec Muchadehama, is accused of abuse of office involving the selling of 17 000 residential and commercial stands to land developers.

Muchadehama submitted a letter from a medical doctor indicating that Machaya was not feeling well and could not stand court, but Maphosa said he was fit and would be sentenced to Tuesday.

The court heard Chibururu acted in connivance with Machaya.