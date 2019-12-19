Free medical care for Binga children, elderly

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, Citizens Initiative, in partnership with Siabuwa Rural Hospital and volunteer doctors will, today and tomorrow, offer free medical services to children and the elderly in Binga.

The initiative is meant to benefit vulnerable members of the community who are facing difficulties in accessing medical care.

Citizens’ Initiative, medical practitioner, Wellington Mahohoma said: “We are working with professional doctors and nurses who volunteered their spare time to join us to help people get free basic medical care and treatment they require, since some government hospitals are experiencing challenges in assisting these people.”

He said they were giving drugs to those individuals who have prescriptions, but failed to buy medication.

However, the team will be working with limited resources, Mahohoma said.

“We wanted to provide free basic medical care to everyone, but our resources are depleting fast. We are now targeting children below 10 years and adults who are above 60 years,” Mahohoma said.

“Elderly who get pensions which range from $100 and $200 cannot afford medication from that meagre amount, hence the assistance.”

Mahohoma said they are targeting to help about 400 people under the programme.