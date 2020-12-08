Ginimbi’s Manager Denies Homelessness Claims

LATE businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s manager Shaleen Nullens has poured scorn at social media claims the death of the Harare socialite mogul rendered her homeless.

Ginimbi died in a horrific car crash that also claimed three friends in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb last month.

Social media is abuzz his manager, Ms Shally, as she is affectionately known, is now homeless after being sent packing by Ginimbi’s ex-lover Zodwa Mkandla. She was living in Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion.

Ms Shally however has taken to Instagram to pour out following the claims.

“I don’t usually respond to rumours but I decided to respond just to this one. When God decided to take Genius ‘Ginimbi’ away that second my position in his precious life was no more,” she said.

“Genius believed in excellence, to stay close to him you had to prove you had something to offer, something that could cause a positive impact be it in business or his personal life. He was all about results and facts.

“I was His manager till the end and I gave him results beyond his expectations. I am a woman who produces good results and talk less, my results in running successful businesses and events were even acknowledged by Forbes Africa on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list as one of the young entrepreneurs in Africa to look out for, to add to it the UN department UNHCR requested me to be a co-founding member of the businesswoman network the list can go on and on, I appreciate being recognised but my focus it’s to make money that is what i was trained to do.

“This goes back to when I was 14 years old my father made sure he was training me to work hard for money and not wait for handouts.

“I was living with Genius not because I was homeless. When Genius was buried, I flew back to South Africa the next day because I can’t live in that house without him, every corner of that households precious memories.”

Ms Shally said living in Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion was just a personal choice and was never told to leave by anyone.

She ended her post by saying, “Anything that has to do with Genius I’m just a call away. I will stay loyal to him until the day we meet again. Shallo.”