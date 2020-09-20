Give Zimbabweans Better Life – Khupe Pleads With Mnangagwa

MDC-T acting President Thokozani Khupe has pleaded with state President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relieve suffering Zimbabweans of their poverty nightmare and taking them to the promised land.

Khupe said there was nothing that could stop the national leader from doing what was once achieved during the now defunct Government of National Unity between 2009 and 2013.

Addressing party supporters during belated MDC-T 21st anniversary commemorations at the Morgan Tsvangirai House Saturday, Khupe said it was time Zimbabweans’ miserable lives turned for the better.

“Zimbabwe is a very rich country, so there is absolutely nothing to show that we are a rich country because when I look at all of us right now, I am supposed to be seeing gold and diamonds glittering all in our eyes,” she told a cheering party faithful.

“But what is it that I am seeing right? Now I am seeing hunger and poverty glittering all in our eyes.

“This is the time for the government to move the children of Zimbabwe from the land of hunger to the promised land.

“I would like to call upon President Mnangagwa to say, the people of Zimbabwe are saying can you please take them back to the good old days where they had a better life.

“I want to call upon President Mnangagwa to say the people of Zimbabwe are yearning, they are crying, can you please listen to the cries of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The people of Zimbabwe are asking for food, people of Zimbabwe are asking for jobs, they are asking for clean water and sanitation, they are asking for good health.

“And Mr President, can you satisfy the needs of the people by making sure that you give every Zimbabwean the basic necessities, that is all what they are crying for.”

Khupe also told party supporters about her dream.

“And today, as I stand in front of you as the acting president of the MDC-T, I too have a dream and my dream is that one day, all the 14 million Zimbabweans have a better life,” she said.

“My dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have food onto their table, my dream is that all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans have a roof above their heads, my dream is that all those who are in business are able to do their business and create jobs, so that those who want jobs will get jobs.

“My dream is that when our children finish school, they will be able to get a job immediately.

“My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have good health, good education and every Zimbabwean must have clean water and sanitation.

“My dream is that every Zimbabwean must have the full enjoyment of their rights and freedoms and my dream is a Zimbabwe which is going to be free from corruption because corruption has destroyed this nation and this is my faith and hope that as Zimbabwe we will cut of despair a stone of hope.”