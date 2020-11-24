Golfers Vincent, Follet-Smith Impress in Joburg Open

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith, 30th and 48th at the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.

The players made the cut of the R19.5 million purse tournament.

Vincent carded impressive rounds of 69, 67, 71 and 72 for a five-under-par 279.

He pocketed €7,906.71.

Follet-Smith, who started brightly, had rounds of 65, 72, 79 and 66 for a total 282 to walk home €3,543.73 richer.

The Randpark course proved challenging with Denmark’s Joachim B Hansen producing a strong back nine, of three birdies in five holes, to win at 19-under.

He won the €161,944.70 first prize cheque.

The Dan battled South Africa’s Wilco Nienaber to claim his maiden European Tour title.

Hansen closed with a composed 67 with Nienaber taking second place on 17-under-par after a 70.

Hansen went into the final round one shot behind the 20-year-old Nienaber.

The South African made three consecutive birdies, from the fourth hole, to move ahead of the field and looked to be headed for his breakthrough victory on the European Tour.

Hansen could only respond with one birdie on the front nine.

