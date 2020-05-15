Govt Reverses Vic Falls Mayor’s Ouster

Councillor Somveli Dlamini remains the legitimate mayor for Victoria Falls and can only be removed from office through a general election or tribunal set by Government, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has said.

Minister Moyo wrote to Victoria Falls Municipality on Tuesday, nullifying an election conducted by 10 councillors last Thursday, to replace Clr Dlamini with Ward 5 Clr Richard Mguni.

Minister Moyo’s intervention puts to rest the tussle for power between Clr Dlamini and Cllr Mguni.

“He was not fired from being mayor,” said Minister Moyo in reference to Clr Dlamini. “He can only be fired or removed in terms of the Constitution or if there is a tribunal set, of which I haven’t put any.

“What it means is that since he has been reinstated, he returns to the office of the mayor.”

In his letter to the municipality, Minister Moyo acknowledged that he had been informed that on May 7, an election was held for the position of Victoria Falls mayor.

He advised that in terms of the Urban Councils Act, a mayor is elected to the office after a general election and holds office until an election or until a successor is appointed.

Section 278 of the Constitution provides for the processes to be taken to remove a mayor or councillor.

“As such, there is no provision for an election of a new mayor as Clr Dlamini regains his post until the end of his term of office,” said Minister Moyo. “In terms of Section 316, I hereby order that the election of a new mayor of Victoria Falls is nullified and Clr Dlamini continues in the office of mayor.”

The nullification of Clr Mguni’s election means he leaves before being sworn in and only five days after his election.

Town clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the municipality would abide by the Government directive.

Clr Dlamini was reinstated as a councillor for Ward 9 last Thursday, on the basis of a letter written to him by Mr Douglas Mwonzora, who is secretary general of the MDC-T after the recent Supreme Court ruling which recognised Dr Thokozani Khupe as the party’s acting leader.

The local authority’s other 10 councillors had quickly replaced him with Clr Mguni, saying he came back as an ordinary councillor because he had allegedly resigned.

Clr Dlamini, who had been in the political doldrums since February 24 when the MDC-Alliance leadership expelled him on allegations of violating party rules and disrespecting protocol, said he never resigned.

He said he was forced to sign the alleged resignation letter.

The 10 councillors convened an urgent closed-door meeting on Tuesday before Minister Moyo’s letter to the council, where they resolved to rally behind Clr Mguni.

Clr Dlamini said he was not invited to the meeting, but knew about it.

Ward 1 Clr Margaret Varley, the chief whip in council, called the meeting.