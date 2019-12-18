Govt target youths in campaign drive

GOVERNMENT has assumed the running of Wedza South legislator Tinoda Machakaire’s annual constituency festivities.

Machakaire, who is Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister, has been running the project as a Christmas party in his constituency.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The festival’s publicity manager, Ranson Madzamba, said the event, usually held under Tinmac Productions, was now rebranded and sought to empower youths through arts.

“Upon being appointed Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister, he (Machakaire) saw it feasible to surrender the great event into the hands of the ministry, hence the event is now a rebranded one. It is now a festival and not a commemoration, a platform where the ministry is taking it as a way to empower the youth through arts,” he said.

“It is a platform where all up-and-coming and established artistes would meet, share ideas; get to air out their views to the government, all in a bid to turn the arts and culture sector into a vibrant creative industry.”

Madzamba said similar events would be held across the country to make sure the industry became strong which would add value to the fiscus.

This year’s edition of the event, set for December 25 at Machakaire’s village, will be graced by Youth minister Kirsty Coventry and features a star-studded line-up of musicians across genres that include sungura singer Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, dancehall singer Winky D (pictured), Jah Signal and Mambo Dhuterere among others.

“The ministry has started a journey to reach out to all the youth in the country in a bid to empower them and for the good of our economy. Vision 2030 can be fulfilled only if the youth are made part and parcel of the journey,” he said.