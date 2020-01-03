Gweru farmers defy council

GWERU residents have defied a directive not to cultivate on undesignated sites as the illegal activities were blocking the city’s drainage system.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Council recently warned people that their crops would be slashed.

The local authority advised residents interested in farming to approach the local authority to be allocated land on designated sites.

Mayor Josiah Makombe yesterday said council would maintain its stance to destroy all crops on undesignated sites.

”We have observed that some residents have defied a council directive not to cultivate on undesignated sites,” Makombe said.

“Our drainage infrastructure cannot continue to be damaged by illegal farming activities. We have a duty as council to protect our infrastructure, hence crops on undesignated sites will be destroyed.”

Makombe also said the farming activities resulted in destruction of pegs placed in new council housing and industrial development sites.

He said council was facing difficulties in locating stands to buyers as a result of illegal farming activities.

In 2017, municipal police confiscated tools, fertiliser and seed from residents farming on undesignated points.

During the same year excess run-off water from poor maintenance of the drainage system resulted in houses in most high-density suburbs flooded with some residents losing property.

The excess storm water has also led to burst sewage pipes in the past.