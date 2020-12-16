Harare Deputy Mayor Arrested

Harare deputy mayor Luckson Mukunguma was arrested in Hwange Thursday for criminal abuse of office.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) confirmed Mukunguma’s arrest in an announcement posted on Twitter, adding the city father he has since been brought before court.

Zacc said Mukunguma was arrested on allegations of unprocedurally selling residential stands in Harare’s Highfield suburb.

“Zacc confirms the arrest and appearance in court of Luckson Mukunguma, Deputy Mayor for City of Harare for abuse of duty arising from the sale of stands in Highfield, Ward 25 where he is the councillor,” Zacc said.

The anti-graft watchdog further said Mukunguma had been invited to appear before the commission to answer to the allegations but did not turn up, prompting police to launch a manhunt.

“ZACC invited him for an interview and he did not show up but went into hiding. He was arrested in Hwange after a tip-off. He has been remanded to tomorrow (Wednesday) for bail ruling,” Zacc further said.

Mukunguma’s arrest came barely 24 hours after Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was also arrested by detectives for allegedly trying to interfere with a state witness in a case in which he is also being charged for abuse of office.

Besides Mafume, Zacc, in collaboration with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit housed in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office, swooped on several councillors in Harare as well as senior City of Harare executives on allegations of corruption.

They include Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, human capital director Cainos Chingombe, finance director Tendai Kwenda and housing director Mathew Marare among many others.