Heavy Rains Expected

Heavy storms coupled with localised heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning are expected across the country until Saturday, following the storms across the southern, western and central areas yesterday.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has put out an alert with motorists in particular advised to be cautious on the roads as flash flooding may occur.

Yesterday, widespread thunderstorms were experienced, with heavy falls in excess of 30mm in 24 hours being noted. Only Mashonaland East and Central, and Harare, remained sunny.

Zvishavane recorded 16mm, Plumtree 9mm and Nkayi 5mm.

The MSD said more moisture was drifting into the country from the north-western parts of the country, the Victoria Falls area, right through to Gonarezhou in the south-eastern parts of the country.

Today, the storms are expected to start off in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo Metropolitan as moisture drifts in from a cloud system over Botswana.

They will be accompanied by “strong winds as well as lightning and possibly hail”, said the MSD in an alert issued yesterday at 4pm.

“Similar conditions should spread north-eastward to affect all Mashonaland provinces as well as Harare Metropolitan from Thursday into Friday, and slightly ease off on Saturday 28 November.

“The Meteorological Services Department will continue monitoring and issue updates as the system progresses.”

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, but if caught outdoors, should not seek shelter under isolated trees or small sheds.

If no shelter is available, people are advised to try to couch as low as possible, with only their feet touching the ground.

But when it is not raining, the summer sun will be hot and the MSD advises drinking adequate amounts of water and keeping our of the sun between 11am and 3pm when it is hottest.

“Wear sunscreen when engaged in outdoor activities if possible,” said the MSD.

All citizens, especially motorists, are discouraged from crossing flooded rivers as they risk being swept away.