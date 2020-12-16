Holy Ten Wins Big At Hip Hop Awards

Rising rapper, Holy Ten on Saturday bagged three awards at the Zim Hip Hop Awards ceremony.

The Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards 10th edition were held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), Rainbow Towers.

The trend setting hip hop chanter who has been on a meteoric rise to stardom since releasing his chart topping single ‘Ndaremerwa’ scooped three awards out of the seven categories he was nominated in.

Holy Ten real name Mukudzei Chitsama dominated the ceremony, walking off with the Best Upcoming, Song of the Year (Ndaremerwa), People’s Choice gongs.

In a video uploaded on his social media pages, the young songwriter and rapper thanked his fans for their support.

“My gratitude goes out to the people especially for the People’s Choice award that one is evidence of the collective love that is there in the streets.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that voted, thank you to everyone that has a view on those videos, thank you to everyone that has been listening to the music.”

Famed for his relatable conscious lyrics in the tracks; Amai, Ndaremerwa, Kumba Kune Vanhu and Bho Zvangu, Holy Ten has become a household name.

Dancer, John Cole and actress, Mbo Mahocs hosted the prestigious event sponsored by Liqour Supplies, Boomcity Advertising, Tecno, FastJet, Parktowns Hospital, Venice and Gateway Stream Music.

Holy Ten together with vivacious songbird, Kikkybadass, Boy Nino, Jungle Loco brought their A game serenading music lovers with outstanding live performances.