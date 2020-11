The High Court has granted bail to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, ending his 17 days stay at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

In passing judgement, High Court judge, Justice Chitapi said it was wrong for Magistrate Gofa to rule that Chin’ono had a propensity to commit offences when she denied him bail.

Chin’ono has been ordered not to use his Twitter account to disseminate messages that obstruct the course of justice.

More details to follow.