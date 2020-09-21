‘Incorporate Youths in Zanu-PF Structures’

ZANU PF must incorporate youths in party structures during the impending District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections in eight provinces since they are competent, knowledgeable and educated to initiate sustainable economic projects.

This was said by the ruling party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri while addressing the Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) in Marondera on Saturday.

DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after the party found they were being used to foment divisions.

Zanu PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa recently said the reintroduction of DCCs must serve as a mechanism to further consolidate party structures at grassroots level.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said youths were the party’s future and if given the opportunity to lead, they would spearhead Zanu PF programmes.

“For continuity of the party, we have to empower the youths. That’s why the President is tirelessly working on disbursing loans to empower young people.

“We want a leadership which is knowledgeable, highly disciplined and which respects the aspirations of our people in rural areas and people who are able to articulate our expectations as Zanu PF,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zanu PF Secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda said the party would deal with senior party members who were manipulating DCC elections.

Manicaland received 510 applications from all districts on Saturday.

Speaking at a PCC meeting, the Secretary for Administration in the Women’s League Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the party needed leaders who were going to advance President Mnangagwa’s vision of developing the country.

“We want to promote unity as we go through this process. We need time for healing before we go into elections. We need time to teach people that no individual is more important than the party.

“DCCs are coming because we realised that mobilising people at district level was difficult so they will come in to do that. We are looking at five million votes in 2023, but that can only be achieved with DCCs that are effective,” she said.

Addressing party members following the submission of CVs by party members eyeing positions in the coming DCC elections in Masvingo Politburo member, Cde Mike Bimha, said that there was life in the ruling party after the DCC polls.

He warned Zanu PF cadres not to foment divisions during the forthcoming DCC elections as this would weaken the party and diminish its chances of romping to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Cde Bimha said the DCC elections should form a solid foundation of a united and formidable Zanu PF towards 2023 elections.

The party’s secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke reiterated the importance of unity in Zanu PF. Addressing a Mashonaland West PCC meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, the Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde July Moyo said the party was going to align the newly revived structures with the party’s constitution.