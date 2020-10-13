India Honours Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign

India has honoured a local humanitarian organisation, Teen Rescue Mission (TRM) for its efforts in raising awareness on drug abuse among teenagers through campaigns.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rangsung Masakui handed over the award to the organisation’s founder Mr Abraham Matuka during commemorations of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday held recently in Harare.

He said the award was aimed at encouraging the organisation to continue with its work.

Speaking during the handing over awards, the Mr Masakui pledged to support campaigns against drug abuse in order to reduce the vice in the country.

“We shall continue supporting you in the fight against drug abuse in teenagers.

” You are doing a good job worth of support, you are also discouraging teenagers and youths from indulging in early sex with the thrust of reducing the spread of HIV and AIDS as well as early pregnancies,” said Ambassador Makasui.

“Keep on with such a good job, on behalf of the government of India, we appreciate you and we encourage that.”

Mr Matuka, who is also a gospel musician, said his organisation was working to ensure that youths do not stray.

“My organisation has been and continues to advocate for youths to abstain from drug abuse, which has become a health hazard to teenagers,” said Mr Matuka.

Apart from de-campaigning drug abuse, the group is also encouraging youths to desist from early sex to reduce HIV transmissions and early pregnancies.

Mr Matuka thanked the government of India for recognising their work and for urging them to continue with their work.

“Teen Rescue Mission is a trust organisation that works with teenagers and youths to abstain from drugs, crime and early sex thereby moulding our young generation to be better citizens and leaders of our tomorrow,” said Mr Matuka.

“We do outreach educating teens and youths on the dangers of drugs that can lead teenagers into crime and premature sex that results in early pregnancies as a result, they contract HIV/AIDS,” he said.

“After helping them to abstain from activities that destroy their lives, we empower them by employing some of them into a company called Fresh Joy Pvt Ltd, which has come to partner Teen Rescue Mission and they get to produce cleaning detergents and all as this keeps them busy and have something to put in their pockets,” said Mr Matuka.

“We also help youths with musical talents and enable them to know that they can be famous without using drugs,” he said.