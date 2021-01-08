Jail Nightmare for Chin’ono As Journalist Remanded in Custody

4 days ago News

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin’ono has been remanded in custody.

This follows his arrest on Friday and subsequent court appearance this Saturday charged with communicating falsehoods in a matter involving the violent smashing of a commuter omnibus transport window whose glass fragments injured a baby who was among Bindura bound passengers earlier in the week.

Initial reports linked the incident to the instant death of the infant, something that police later dismissed as untrue.

Chin’ono will be back in court on 11 January.

