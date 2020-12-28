Khupe Cancels Presser Amid Security Fears From Mwonzora’s Gang

MDC-T ‘outgoing’ president Thokozani Khupe Monday cancelled the party’s scheduled press conference after word went spread that youths loyal to newly elected leader Douglas Mwonzora were planning to violently disrupt the proceedings.

The press conference was scheduled to take place at party top official Elias Mudzuri’s residence in Milton Park, Harare.

The MDC-T leadership has for the past month been holding media briefings at Mudzuri’s residence following flash demonstration by party supporters loyal to the ‘winning’ presidential candidate Mwonzora at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House popularly known as Harvest House.

While journalists were still waiting to be addressed at the press conference, police officers arrived and informed senior party officials present that they had information that Mwonzora’s supporters wanted to disrupt the press conference.

“We have information that the supporters loyal to Mwonzora want to violently disrupt the press conference as they do not want the world to know the truth,” one official told NewZimbabwe.com.

“So we have rescheduled the press conference for tomorrow at other venue. We fear the same people who violently removed the acting president Khupe and Senator Morgen Komichi from the extra ordinary congress venue may come and do the same.

“As you have seen, the police were here to inquire if everyone here is safe following a tip off.”

Khupe had to run for dear life Sunday after she announced the extraordinary congress voting process had been cancelled.

Angry party supporters loyal to Mwonzora started pushing and shoving barring for her blood a video shot by NewZimbabwe.com showing her being slapped.

Khupe and other presidential candidates Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri were protesting against a voters’ roll claiming it had been ‘smuggled’ in by other contestant Douglas Mwonzora who as eventually declared a ‘winner’.

On Monday, six chief elections agents representing losing aspiring candidates at the just ended MDCT Extra Ordinary Congress (EOC) said they stood by the decision of the party’s acting president Thokozani Khupe to cancel the voting process done Sunday citing voting irregularities.