Khupe Fights for Harvest House Ownership

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has claimed that it is still in charge of the highly disputed Harvest Houses despite losing control earlier in the week after some youths claiming to be from the MDC 2014 structures occupied the party offices.

The youths say they will not leave the offices until Khupe and Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance address their differences which led to their split in 2018 prior to the elections.

In a statement, the Khupe faction said the ownership of the party house was decided in the courts in June 2020 hence there should be no qualms over the rightful owners.

“It is based on that court ruling that we secured an eviction order from the same courts. The police are now seized with the matter and are now waiting for instructions from the DISPOL. We are certain the execution order will be anytime soon,” reads the statement.

Khupe also warned the youths who are involved that they should face the full wrath of law.

“We warn those participating in this serious illegal of occupation of MRT that they will face the full wrath of war. Our youth who have been misled into participating in this illegality will be subjected to the party’s disciplinary organ and any action will be guided by the party’s constitution,” the statement added.

Recently, MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora made allegations that Chamisa is funding the 2014 structures.

He also claimed that these youths are being sponsored by the ZANU PF Generation-40 (G40) function which was ousted in 2017 when president Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.

However, Paul Gorekore, who was in the MDC 2014 structures as Harare Youth Chairperson said the youths are only occupying Harvest House to unite the party.

He also said that every leader from the 2014 structures should make efforts to map the way forward for the party.

“Now we are preparing for the by-elections and we can not go to any election with double candidates. The party is divided and we want our leaders to unite,” said Gorekore while addressing the media inside Harvest House on Wednesday.

Douglas MwonzoraMDC-TMDCANelson ChamisaPaul GorekoreThokozani Kupe