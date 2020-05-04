‘Let’s Support Disabled, Disadvantaged’

Zanu PF and Government leaders have been urged to initiate projects for the disabled and disadvantaged people in Mashonaland East especially now when they are struggling because of the lockdown.

Speaking after handing out food hampers to disabled people at the party’s headquarters in Marondera, the party’s national chairperson, who is also Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said Government has policy of helping disabled and disadvantaged people especially now when the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Government we have policies to help disabled people. These people need land. I am aware that in Mashonaland East you have program of downsizing farms. I implore you Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Cde Apollonia Munzverengwi not to forget the disabled and disadvantaged people,” said Minister Kashiri.

“We must look after all people who are disadvantaged and make sure you have projects which are dedicated to them.” The hampers were sourced by Kadoma businessman Mr Jimayi Muduvuri through his foundation, Muduvuri’s Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation.

More than 300 people drawn from Mashonaland East benefited from the hampers.

“We want thank Mr Muduvuri for his unwavering support for the disabled people and living up to his promise to donate food hampers to all 10 provinces across the country,” said Cde Muchingurri-Kashiri.

She also urged members of public to comply with the President’s directive of extension of lockdown. “You will all concur with me that we are living in very difficult times in the history of mankind owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, so I urge you to stay at home and make use of masks,” she said.