Let’s Work Together in Pursuit of Vision 2030

On Sunday, President Mnangagwa led the nation in a thanksgiving and dedication ceremony where churches from across the denominations joined hands in prayer and supplication in what has become a major event since he came to power in 2017.

The President has, just as in everything he does, been leading from the front in inviting the nation to walk the spiritual path even as it confronts novel challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic while it continues to stick to World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to curb the spread of the pestilence.

This year’s thanksgiving edition was held in Bulawayo under the theme: “Celebrating the Nation’s Progress Towards Vision 2030”, a loaded theme that locates the church’s position in tandem with the nation developmental aspirations and preoccupation.

It is critical to engage religious leaders because of their proximity to the people, first as church leaders and secondly as shepherds of the soul because they have the critical mass on the critical grassroots level and therefore for the voice of the State to permeate to all levels churches play a crucial role that cannot be underestimated.

Therefore, as the President said, synergies between the State and churches are essential as that will create a shared vision which is in Zimbabwe’s context to become an upper middle class economy by 2030 as it will be universally acknowledged and comprehended in all corners of the country.

Indeed, the core values of compassion that are replete in holy scriptures resonate with President Mnangagwa’s message of peace, love and unity.

It is trite that where there is no peace, there can be no stability as Zimbabwe is currently enjoying and where there is no peace, brothers fight and a stranger will take their inheritance, while in the absence of unity they can never be unity of purpose to pull in one direction as we have been able to do with relative ease in the past three years.

Last month, the President launched the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) , the country’s five-year economic blueprint that will be implemented from next year as a successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which is premised on the adoption and swift implementation of bold strategies, policies and programmes aimed at achieving economic transformation by 2030,

Towards economic development, people in leadership positions such as pastors must provide leadership in communities so as to ensure that the country realises a successful and productive agriculture season, which has been capacitated by the Second Republic through mechanisation and the climate-proofing of farming.

Under the shadow of Covid-19, and through unity, discipline and dedication Zimbabwe did tremendously well to contain the spread of the pandemic, churches and other organisations took heed of the Government call to minimise gatherings and that resulted in the country averting a annus horribilis, a horror year that some countries endured.

In his speech the President noted that under the distressing Covid-19 new normal, his administration has, through God’s wisdom and guidance, managed to craft and spearhead result driven national development agenda.

“In this regard, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) has recorded greater success in ushering in macro-economic fundamentals such as the stabilisation of the economy, enabling further important developments across the sectors of the economy,” he said.

“I thus call upon the church and citizenry at large to ride on the TSP momentum as we set to implement our 2021-2025 National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). On this standing our trust in the Lord remains unfettered, for he has plans to prosper us a people as we deploy our qualities of hard and honest work.”

Let us therefore rally in our areas of influence, be it in areas of faith, business or political spheres, to inculcate a spirit of love and oneness that is embodied in most faiths to which most Zimbabweans are faithful.

As the President said in his Unity Day speech, “Peace building, conflict resolution and management must remain a binding feature of our national development agenda. Where there are differences, we must aim to settle and resolve them through dialogue and engagement. Further guided by our national Constitution, heritage and traditional value systems; toxic politics and divisive tendencies have no room in our society. By and large, we are a peaceful people and nation. all these values are found in Zimbabweans.”

Zimbabwe has loads of potential and it is important that we all put shoulder to the wheel and pull towards the vision to become an upper middle class economy by 2030, we must work around the clock to ensure that we put bread on our tables and to ultimately ensure that we attract investment through creating an environment that attracts investors and tourists.

Together as one, we can.