Lifeline for 27-Year-Old Handicapped Domboshawa Woman

Gloria Dzorwa of Domboshawa, Mashonaland East province, injured her spine at birth and has never walked in her life.

Deprived of family love at the age of just seven when her mother died, hers is a story of torment, pain and misery.

Soon after he mother’s death, his father immediately afterwards took his other three able bodied children, left for Mozambique and has never been seen ago.

But his own younger brother and his wife, having a heart of gold, took custody of the girl and for 20 years, they have had to take shifts to carry her from one place to the other as she is completely immobile.

She has not been able to go to school either.

Their fortunes however took a turn for the better last Friday when they, for the first time, received a wheelchair donation for the first time from Impala Car Rental through its Alfred Dondo Foundation

Gloria’s foster mother, Skeva Rubero, could not hold back her tears as she received the wheelchair and some groceries for their upkeep.

Rubero tears were a testimony of how life has been unbearable for Gloria who had to crawl around the yard as she literally never almost went elsewhere.

She together with her husband Arthur Dzorwa took over the guardianship of the child after his father dumped her and left for Mozambique.

Impala Car Rental’s brand and project manager Tracy Ngoma hands over wheelchair to Gloria Dzorwa of Domboshawa

“She had no wheel chair and going around was a major challenge,” narrated Dzorwa as she wiped away tears.

“Life has not been easy for her because even going to school has been a major challenge due to her condition,” she said.

For the 20 years they have been staying with her, they have seen a lot and the donation came as a huge relief to them.

“We have seen a lot and major challenge was a wheel chair and from the bottom of my heart i want to thank Impala Car Rental for their kind gesture. This will go a long way in alleviating her challenge,” she said.

“I want to thank Impala Car Rental for coming to assist us because we have been in a difficult situation. Wheel chair and the groceries will take us somewhere,” she said.

Impala Car Rental’s brand and project manager Tracy Ngoma said they will keep on assisting the family.

“Being touched by her situation our company through Alfred Dondo Foundation has found it fit to assist. Of course we have come with a wheel chair and groceries but we will continue to find ways of assisting her,” she said.