Looking Back – Drunk Man Drowns While Crossing Flooded Save River

A 35-YEAR-OLD drunken man from Hwedza drowned while crossing the flooded Save River, Mashonaland East police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tando Madhoyo confirmed the incident.

“We received a report that a 35-year-old man died after he drowned in Save River. It is alleged that on the day Patrick Chikura was coming from Chikodza Business Centre where he was drinking beer.

“While going home and upon approaching the flooded river, he tried to cross it. Unfortunately he was swept away,” he said.

A report was made at Hwedza Police who attended the scene and the body was retrieved.

According to police, the deceased’s body was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem, pending further investigations.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

As the rainy season approaches, people should be cautious when crossing rivers, big and small alike.

People should also take care or avoid crossing bridges when water levels are high. Usually water overflowing a bridge is equally deadly and can drown people or even cars and animals

Even when things are getting back to normal and the flood water has gone away, there are still many potential dangers.

Whenever you try to save someone from the shore, make sure you are securely anchored so you are not also pulled into the river.

Beware that rivers or streams may rise suddenly and flood, and a crossing that might have been safe to cross at a particular point in time might not be safe to cross just a short while later.

Apart from the dangers of being swept away in a flooded river, the risks of being attacked by crocodiles is also very real.