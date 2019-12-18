Looking Back: PM spells out next steps for Accord

The Herald, December 23, 1987

Speaking just after he and Dr Joshua Nkomo had signed the Unity document, an occasion that took place at 3:37pm, the Prime Minister Cde Mugabe said: “To me, to Cde Nkomo, members of the two parties, to the President, and to the whole nation, today is a great day.

“It is great because we have seen the coming together in body, mind and spirit of our two parties, which as you know had maintained their own positions for quite a long time.

“Our coming together today is perhaps a development of the experience we have had before, for during the liberation struggle when other parties that were in the country decided to go for the internal settlement, our two parties not only rejected that internal settlement, but decided to oppose it in a revolutionary way . . . Yes, we might have had different perceptions, different viewpoints, but we always took what was a common stand, and at the end, we emerged with a package.”

The document produced yesterday showed that 10 major meetings had been held, most of them in Parliament — “that democratic House.” It was felt that was the right venue for all negotiations, except one or two which were held in Munhumutapa Building.

“And after those series of meeting, we have come to the conclusion that we are agreed to merge our parties; that we shall have one party, one leader, work for the sustenance of our democracy… Having come together politically, naturally it means within Government we must also be one. The creation of Government has been the primary responsibility of the Prime Minister and the President,” and to laughter he quipped, “and so here I cannot reveal my secrets.”

“But I can assure you that Government will include persons coming from Zapu as well. And Government is not just the ministers. It is the whole fabric.”

LESSONS FOR TODAY

For the sake of people and peace, former President Mugabe and Vice President Nkomo acted within the spirit of what legendary reggae musician Bob Marley sang: “One love, one heart . . . let’s get together and feel all right”. The parties have remained united with a common purpose.

The 1987 Unity Accord has achieved sustainability, indicating that a united nation is stronger than the weaknesses that paralyse a divided nation.

The media even reported on the Unity Agreement’s minute details, for example, 10 meetings were held and the signing time was 3:37pm on December 22.

Another learning point is that the Unity Agreement meetings were held in Parliament and at Munhumutapa House, respectively, maybe because the it involved a local mediator.

