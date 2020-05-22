Man Shot in Row Over Woman

A Maphisa man has been arrested for attempted murder after he shot a rival suitor.

Johnson Dube (29) shot 24-year-old Nicholas Dube (not related) with a pistol after a fistfight.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: “Johnson Dube was arrested after engaging in violence with Nicholas Dube over a girlfriend. They initially exchanged blows and later Johnson pulled out a pistol and fired, injuring Nicholas in the process.

The complainant was taken to Maphisa District Hospital.

“Police recovered an AUT Pistol ZR6,35mm from the suspect and the victim is recovering in hospital.”

Asst Comm Nyathi warned holders of firearms against abusing them.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two men in Epworth in connection with murder.

Police said the suspects assaulted their victim and his associate who had allegedly stolen maize from them.