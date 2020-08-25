MDC-A MP Arrested for Distributing ‘#ZanuPFMustGo’ Masks

1 hour ago News

Binga MP and MDC Alliance Matabeleland North chairperson, Prince Dubeko Sibanda was arrested Monday in Bulawayo for allegedly distributing face masks inscribed; “#ZanuPFMustGo”.

The MP confirmed the arrest on the party’s WhatsApp group.

“I am currently at the Bulawayo Law and Order where I have been called for an interview on allegations of distributing face masks inscribed #zanupfmustgo,” wrote the MP.

Sibanda’s lawyer, Nqobani Sithole also confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, Hon. Sibanda has been arrested. He is currently at the Bulawayo Law and Order. He is facing charges of inciting public violence,” Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com.

Sibanda’s arrest follows the arrest of the MDC Alliance Vice-Chairperson Job Sikhala last Friday on similar charges.

Source :

Zimbabwe: MDC-A MP Arrested for Distributing '#ZanuPFMustGo' Masks

Check Also

Interpol Warns of Online Terrorist Threat

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has urged member states to be wary of terrorists …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, Zimbabwe Today is not responsible for the content of external sites. All Rights Reserved

This function has been disabled for Zimbabwe Today.